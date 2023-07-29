On Saturday, Jonathan India (batting .308 in his past 10 games) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Emmet Sheehan. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Jonathan India Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Emmet Sheehan TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Jonathan India At The Plate

India is batting .251 with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks.

India has had a hit in 71 of 103 games this year (68.9%), including multiple hits 22 times (21.4%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (11.7%), and in 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

India has had at least one RBI in 32.0% of his games this year (33 of 103), with more than one RBI 11 times (10.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 51.5% of his games this season (53 of 103), with two or more runs 11 times (10.7%).

Jonathan India Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 53 GP 50 .284 AVG .221 .375 OBP .297 .453 SLG .368 20 XBH 14 6 HR 8 27 RBI 25 41/22 K/BB 50/17 7 SB 4

Dodgers Pitching Rankings