Saturday, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds square off against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Emmet Sheehan, with the first pitch at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on July 25 against the Brewers) he went 0-for-3.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Luke Maile At The Plate

  • Maile has seven doubles, four home runs and seven walks while batting .238.
  • Maile has had a hit in 18 of 41 games this season (43.9%), including multiple hits six times (14.6%).
  • In four games this year, he has hit a home run (9.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • In seven games this season (17.1%), Maile has picked up an RBI, and in five of those games (12.2%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 10 games this season (24.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
23 GP 18
.219 AVG .268
.265 OBP .333
.328 SLG .561
3 XBH 8
2 HR 2
6 RBI 7
21/3 K/BB 9/4
1 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 114 home runs (1.1 per game), the eighth-fewest in the league.
  • Sheehan (3-1 with a 6.75 ERA and 22 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his seventh of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • In six games this season, the 23-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
