Saturday's contest that pits the Baltimore Orioles (63-40) versus the New York Yankees (54-49) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards should be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Orioles. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 29.

The probable starters are Tyler Wells (7-5) for the Orioles and Clarke Schmidt (6-6) for the Yankees.

Orioles vs. Yankees Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FOX

Orioles vs. Yankees Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Orioles 5, Yankees 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Yankees

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Orioles Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Orioles have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Baltimore and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

This season, the Orioles have won 33 out of the 46 games, or 71.7%, in which they've been favored.

This season Baltimore has won 26 of its 36 games, or 72.2%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

The Orioles have a 55.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Baltimore has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 499.

The Orioles have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.15).

Yankees Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Yankees have been favored twice and lost each contest.

When it comes to the over/under, New York and its opponents are 5-5-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Yankees have not covered the spread in any of their last 10 games (one of those games had a spread).

The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 30 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

New York has a win-loss record of 10-12 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for New York is the No. 21 offense in MLB, scoring 4.3 runs per game (446 total runs).

Yankees pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.87 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 23 @ Rays W 5-3 Tyler Wells vs Taj Bradley July 24 @ Phillies W 3-2 Dean Kremer vs Cristopher Sanchez July 25 @ Phillies L 4-3 Kyle Gibson vs Taijuan Walker July 26 @ Phillies L 6-4 Kyle Bradish vs Ranger Suárez July 28 Yankees W 1-0 Grayson Rodriguez vs Gerrit Cole July 29 Yankees - Tyler Wells vs Clarke Schmidt July 30 Yankees - Dean Kremer vs Luis Severino July 31 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Gibson vs Chris Bassitt August 1 @ Blue Jays - Kyle Bradish vs Hyun-Jin Ryu August 2 @ Blue Jays - Grayson Rodriguez vs Kevin Gausman August 3 @ Blue Jays - Tyler Wells vs Alek Manoah

Yankees Schedule