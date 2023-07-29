Reds vs. Dodgers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 29
Saturday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) and Cincinnati Reds (57-48) matching up at Dodger Stadium has a projected final score of 6-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will start at 9:10 PM ET on July 29.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Emmet Sheehan (3-1) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-2) will answer the bell for the Reds.
Reds vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Dodgers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Dodgers
- Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Reds Player Props
|Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Dodgers vs Reds
Reds Performance Insights
- The Reds have played as the underdog in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The past 10 Reds matchups have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have won in 36, or 48.6%, of the 74 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
- This season, Cincinnati has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +165 or longer on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 37.7% chance of pulling out a win.
- Cincinnati is the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.8 runs per game (509 total).
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked ERA (4.69) in the majors this season.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 23
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-3
|Luke Weaver vs José Ruiz
|July 24
|@ Brewers
|L 3-2
|Graham Ashcraft vs Colin Rea
|July 25
|@ Brewers
|W 4-3
|Andrew Abbott vs Corbin Burnes
|July 26
|@ Brewers
|L 3-0
|Ben Lively vs Freddy Peralta
|July 28
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Brandon Williamson vs Bobby Miller
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 30
|@ Dodgers
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
|August 1
|@ Cubs
|-
|Ben Lively vs Justin Steele
|August 2
|@ Cubs
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs TBA
|August 3
|@ Cubs
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jameson Taillon
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.