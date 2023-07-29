TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .282 in his past 10 games, 69 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Emmet Sheehan on the hill, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4 with two RBI) against the Dodgers.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .281 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 77th in slugging.
- In 51 of 82 games this season (62.2%) Friedl has picked up a hit, and in 26 of those games he had more than one (31.7%).
- He has homered in seven games this year (8.5%), homering in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, Friedl has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 35.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.8%).
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|39
|.269
|AVG
|.293
|.335
|OBP
|.366
|.469
|SLG
|.388
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|13
|34/13
|K/BB
|25/13
|7
|SB
|9
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.51 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He has a 6.75 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the righty went 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.75, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .243 against him.
