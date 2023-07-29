Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:33 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Tyler Stephenson (.241 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Discover More About This Game
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson is batting .253 with 14 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 37 walks.
- In 59 of 95 games this season (62.1%) Stephenson has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (23.2%).
- He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 30 of 95 games this year, with multiple RBI in seven of them.
- He has scored in 38 games this year (40.0%), including seven multi-run games (7.4%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|48
|.245
|AVG
|.260
|.326
|OBP
|.342
|.365
|SLG
|.364
|9
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|19
|42/18
|K/BB
|57/19
|0
|SB
|0
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went 3 2/3 innings against the Texas Rangers, allowing eight earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 23-year-old has put together a 6.75 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings in six games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
