Will Benson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:37 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Will Benson and his .655 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Emmet Sheehan and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Emmet Sheehan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -111)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Will Benson At The Plate
- Benson is hitting .278 with seven doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.
- In 28 of 55 games this season (50.9%) Benson has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (16.4%).
- In 12.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 4% of his trips to the plate.
- Benson has had at least one RBI in 21.8% of his games this year (12 of 55), with more than one RBI six times (10.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38.2% of his games this season (21 of 55), he has scored, and in four of those games (7.3%) he has scored more than once.
Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|28
|.227
|AVG
|.329
|.341
|OBP
|.427
|.467
|SLG
|.566
|8
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|11
|RBI
|8
|32/13
|K/BB
|19/13
|6
|SB
|4
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 3 2/3 innings, surrendering eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In six games this season, the 23-year-old has a 6.75 ERA and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .243 to opposing batters.
