Bengals Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
As of December 31, the Cincinnati Bengals' odds of winning the Super Bowl (+900) make them fourth-best in the NFL.
Watch the Bengals this season on Fubo!
Bengals Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC North: +150
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900
Looking to place a futures bet on the Bengals to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cincinnati Betting Insights
- Cincinnati covered 12 times in 16 matchups with a spread last season.
- Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total six times in Bengals games.
- Cincinnati averaged 360.5 yards per game on offense last year (eighth in ), and it allowed 335.7 yards per game (16th) on the defensive side of the ball.
- The Bengals put up a 6-1 record at home and were 6-3 away last season.
- When underdogs, Cincinnati had only one victory (1-1) versus its 11-2 record when favored.
- The Bengals were 3-3 in the AFC North and 8-3 in the AFC overall.
Bengals Impact Players
- Joe Burrow passed for 4,475 yards (279.7 per game), completing 68.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 16 games last year.
- In addition, Burrow rushed for 257 yards and five TDs.
- On the ground, Joe Mixon scored seven touchdowns and picked up 814 yards (58.1 per game).
- In the passing game, Mixon scored two touchdowns, with 60 catches for 441 yards.
- In the passing game a season ago, Ja'Marr Chase scored nine TDs, hauling in 87 balls for 1,046 yards (87.2 per game).
- Tee Higgins had 74 receptions for 1,029 yards (64.3 per game) and seven touchdowns in 16 games.
- In 15 games last year, Logan Wilson amassed 2.5 sacks to go with 3.0 TFL, 123 tackles, and one interception.
Bet on Bengals to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
2023-24 Bengals NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Browns
|-
|+3500
|2
|September 17
|Ravens
|-
|+2000
|3
|September 25
|Rams
|-
|+6600
|4
|October 1
|@ Titans
|-
|+6600
|5
|October 8
|@ Cardinals
|-
|+20000
|6
|October 15
|Seahawks
|-
|+3000
|8
|October 29
|@ 49ers
|-
|+900
|9
|November 5
|Bills
|-
|+800
|10
|November 12
|Texans
|-
|+15000
|11
|November 16
|@ Ravens
|-
|+2000
|12
|November 26
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|13
|December 4
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+2500
|14
|December 10
|Colts
|-
|+10000
|15
|December 17
|Vikings
|-
|+4000
|16
|December 23
|@ Steelers
|-
|+5000
|17
|December 31
|@ Chiefs
|-
|+600
|18
|January 7
|Browns
|-
|+3500
Odds are current as of July 30 at 5:24 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.