The Indiana Fever (6-18) will host the Seattle Storm (5-19) after losing four straight home games. It begins at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, July 30, 2023.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Fever or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Fever vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Arena: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Gainbridge Fieldhouse Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed Fever gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Key Stats for Fever vs. Storm

The 81.4 points per game Indiana puts up are only 4.3 fewer points than Seattle allows (85.7).

Indiana makes 44.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points lower than Seattle has allowed to its opponents (46.2%).

The Fever are 2-6 when they shoot better than 46.2% from the field.

Indiana shoots 32.5% from deep, 4.5% lower than the 37.0% Seattle allows to opponents.

The Fever are 2-5 when they shoot better than 37.0% from distance.

Indiana and Seattle rebound at nearly the same rate, with Indiana averaging 0.6 more rebounds per game.

Fever Recent Performance