Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Dodgers - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.257 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 89 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley is hitting .262 with 13 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks.
- Fraley has gotten a hit in 53 of 86 games this year (61.6%), with multiple hits on 18 occasions (20.9%).
- He has gone deep in 16.3% of his games in 2023 (14 of 86), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Fraley has driven in a run in 38 games this year (44.2%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 32.6% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.1%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|40
|.265
|AVG
|.258
|.323
|OBP
|.372
|.503
|SLG
|.435
|18
|XBH
|10
|9
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|30
|31/10
|K/BB
|23/22
|7
|SB
|10
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (114 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Grove (2-2) to the mound for his 11th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 4 2/3 innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.19, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .307 batting average against him.
