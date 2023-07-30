MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Sunday, July 30
Who are the probable pitchers lined up to start on Sunday? Below, we list every starting pitching matchup for the day, which includes Luis Castillo toeing the rubber for the Mariners, and Merrill Kelly getting the call for the Diamondbacks.
Keep reading to find the probable starters for every contest on the docket for July 30.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Angels at Blue Jays Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Tyler Anderson (5-2) to the hill as they play the Blue Jays, who will give the start to Jose Berrios (8-7) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|LAA: Anderson
|TOR: Berrios
|18 (93 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (124.1 IP)
|5.23
|ERA
|3.40
|7.5
|K/9
|8.5
Vegas Odds for Angels at Blue Jays
- TOR Odds to Win: -200
- LAA Odds to Win: +165
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Blue Jays
- Game Time: 12:05 PM ET
- Streaming: Peacock (regional restrictions may apply)
Brewers at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Milwaukee Brewers will send Colin Rea (5-4) to the mound as they play the Braves, who will counter with AJ Smith-Shawver (0-0) for the game between the clubs on Sunday.
|MIL: Rea
|ATL: Smith-Shawver
|18 (91.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|0 (0 IP)
|4.53
|ERA
|-
|7.4
|K/9
|-
Live Stream Brewers at Braves
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Phillies at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Philadelphia Phillies will send Cristopher Sanchez (0-3) to the hill as they take on the Pirates, who will look to Rich Hill (7-10) when the teams face off Sunday.
|PHI: Sanchez
|PIT: Hill
|8 (42.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (114 IP)
|2.98
|ERA
|4.89
|8.1
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Phillies at Pirates
- PHI Odds to Win: -150
- PIT Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Phillies at Pirates
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Tarik Skubal (1-1) to the bump as they face the Marlins, who will counter with Jesus Luzardo (8-5) when the clubs face off on Sunday.
|DET: Skubal
|MIA: Luzardo
|4 (17 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (120.1 IP)
|3.71
|ERA
|3.22
|12.2
|K/9
|10.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Marlins
- MIA Odds to Win: -150
- DET Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Marlins
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Trevor Williams (5-5) to the hill as they face the Mets, who will look to Justin Verlander (5-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Sunday.
|WSH: Williams
|NYM: Verlander
|21 (104.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|15 (89 IP)
|4.47
|ERA
|3.24
|6.6
|K/9
|7.7
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -275
- WSH Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Mets
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: WPIX (regional restrictions may apply)
Guardians at White Sox Probable Pitchers
The Cleveland Guardians will send Aaron Civale (4-2) to the mound as they play the White Sox, who will counter with Michael Kopech (4-9) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|CLE: Civale
|CHW: Kopech
|12 (71 IP)
|Games/IP
|19 (97.1 IP)
|2.54
|ERA
|4.44
|6.8
|K/9
|9.9
Vegas Odds for Guardians at White Sox
- CLE Odds to Win: -145
- CHW Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Guardians at White Sox
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-CHI (regional restrictions may apply)
Twins at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Minnesota Twins will send Kenta Maeda (2-5) to the hill as they play the Royals, who will look to Ryan Yarbrough (3-5) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|MIN: Maeda
|KC: Yarbrough
|10 (48.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (44 IP)
|4.62
|ERA
|4.70
|10.7
|K/9
|4.9
Vegas Odds for Twins at Royals
- MIN Odds to Win: -185
- KC Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Twins at Royals
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Astros Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Zack Littell (0-2) to the bump as they play the Astros, who will counter with Brandon Bielak (5-5) when the teams play on Sunday.
|TB: Littell
|HOU: Bielak
|16 (24.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (69.2 IP)
|5.11
|ERA
|3.62
|9.5
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Rays at Astros
- HOU Odds to Win: -110
- TB Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Rays at Astros
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet SW (regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago Cubs will send Kyle Hendricks (4-4) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will counter with Steven Matz (1-7) when the teams play on Sunday.
|CHC: Hendricks
|STL: Matz
|12 (70.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|22 (87 IP)
|3.58
|ERA
|4.34
|5.9
|K/9
|8.8
Vegas Odds for Cubs at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -145
- CHC Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Cubs at Cardinals
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Streaming: BSMW (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Luis Medina (3-7) to the hill as they play the Rockies, who will counter with Ty Blach (0-0) when the clubs play Sunday.
|OAK: Medina
|COL: Blach
|14 (70.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|8 (16.1 IP)
|5.50
|ERA
|5.51
|9.0
|K/9
|3.9
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Rockies
- COL Odds to Win: -110
- OAK Odds to Win: -110
- Total: 12.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Rockies
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet RM (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brennan Bernardino (1-0) to the mound as they play the Giants, who will look to Scott Alexander (6-1) when the clubs meet on Sunday.
|BOS: Bernardino
|SF: Alexander
|31 (35 IP)
|Games/IP
|34 (29 IP)
|2.31
|ERA
|3.41
|10.0
|K/9
|5.0
Live Stream Red Sox at Giants
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Reds at Dodgers Probable Pitchers
The Cincinnati Reds will send Graham Ashcraft (5-7) to the bump as they take on the Dodgers, who will give the start to Michael Grove (2-2) for the matchup between the clubs Sunday.
|CIN: Ashcraft
|LAD: Grove
|19 (99 IP)
|Games/IP
|13 (56.2 IP)
|5.64
|ERA
|6.19
|6.7
|K/9
|8.4
Vegas Odds for Reds at Dodgers
- LAD Odds to Win: -185
- CIN Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Reds at Dodgers
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet LA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Cody Bradford (2-1) to the hill as they play the Padres, who will give the start to Blake Snell (7-8) for the game between the clubs Sunday.
|TEX: Bradford
|SD: Snell
|11 (37 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (114 IP)
|4.62
|ERA
|2.68
|7.8
|K/9
|11.6
Live Stream Rangers at Padres
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Castillo (6-7) to the mound as they take on the Diamondbacks, who will counter with Kelly (9-4) when the teams play Sunday.
|SEA: Castillo
|ARI: Kelly
|21 (125.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (101 IP)
|3.09
|ERA
|3.30
|10.2
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Diamondbacks
- SEA Odds to Win: -120
- ARI Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ARID (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Luis Severino (2-4) to the bump as they play the Orioles, who will hand the ball to Dean Kremer (10-4) when the teams face off Sunday.
|NYY: Severino
|BAL: Kremer
|11 (54.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (115.2 IP)
|6.46
|ERA
|4.59
|7.5
|K/9
|8.1
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Orioles
- BAL Odds to Win: -125
- NYY Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Orioles
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: ESPN (regional restrictions may apply)
