The Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) will lean on Freddie Freeman when they host Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds (57-49) at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, July 30. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

The Reds have been listed as +150 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Dodgers (-185). The matchup's total has been listed at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Michael Grove - LAD (2-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Graham Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Reds' matchup against the Dodgers but aren't quite sure how to get started? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Reds (+150) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Reds to defeat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Reds emerge with the victory, you'd get back $25.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Jonathan India get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 86 times and won 50, or 58.1%, of those games.

The Dodgers have gone 14-13 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter (51.9% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Dodgers went 3-5 across the eight games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total seven times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Reds have been chosen as underdogs in 75 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (48%) in those games.

The Reds have a mark of 6-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times in the last 10 games with a total.

Reds vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+130) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+180) Jake Fraley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+155) Spencer Steer 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+165) Tyler Stephenson 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+250)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +175 - 2nd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.