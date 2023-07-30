The Cincinnati Reds, including TJ Friedl (.282 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Michael Grove and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Michael Grove

Michael Grove TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is batting .280 with 16 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 81st in the league in slugging.

Friedl has gotten a hit in 52 of 83 games this season (62.7%), with more than one hit on 26 occasions (31.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 8.4% of his games in 2023 (seven of 83), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Friedl has an RBI in 22 of 83 games this season, with multiple RBI in seven of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 30 games this season (36.1%), including multiple runs in eight games.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 40 .269 AVG .291 .335 OBP .363 .469 SLG .384 16 XBH 10 5 HR 2 22 RBI 13 34/13 K/BB 25/13 7 SB 9

