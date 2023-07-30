How to Watch the WNBA on Sunday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's WNBA slate has lots in store. Among those six games is the Minnesota Lynx taking on the Connecticut Sun.
Today's WNBA Games
The Connecticut Sun take on the Minnesota Lynx
The Lynx look to pull off an away win at the Sun on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CON Record: 18-6
- MIN Record: 12-13
- CON Stats: 84.0 PPG (fifth in WNBA), 78.6 Opp. PPG (first)
- MIN Stats: 80.2 PPG (eighth in WNBA), 85.4 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- CON Key Player: Alyssa Thomas (14.5 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 8.0 APG)
- MIN Key Player: Kayla McBride (12.6 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.8 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -11.5
- CON Odds to Win: -818
- MIN Odds to Win: +525
- Total: 159.5 points
The Atlanta Dream host the Washington Mystics
The Mystics travel to face the Dream on Sunday at 3:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Bally Sports
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- ATL Record: 13-11
- WAS Record: 12-12
- ATL Stats: 85.0 PPG (fourth in WNBA), 85.1 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- WAS Stats: 81.1 PPG (seventh in WNBA), 80.3 Opp. PPG (third)
Players to Watch
- ATL Key Player: Rhyne Howard (18.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.4 APG)
- WAS Key Player: Brittney Sykes (14.1 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 3.6 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -6.5
- ATL Odds to Win: -250
- WAS Odds to Win: +197
- Total: 164.5 points
The Los Angeles Sparks take on the New York Liberty
The Liberty hit the road the Sparks on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- LAS Record: 9-15
- NYL Record: 18-6
- LAS Stats: 78.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
- NYL Stats: 88.7 PPG (second in WNBA), 82.7 Opp. PPG (seventh)
Players to Watch
- LAS Key Player: Nneka Ogwumike (20.3 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 2.7 APG)
- NYL Key Player: Breanna Stewart (23.1 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -9
- NYL Odds to Win: -503
- LAS Odds to Win: +373
- Total: 167 points
The Indiana Fever face the Seattle Storm
The Storm hope to pick up a road win at the Fever on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
Records and Stats
- IND Record: 6-18
- SEA Record: 5-19
- IND Stats: 81.4 PPG (sixth in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
- SEA Stats: 78.5 PPG (ninth in WNBA), 85.7 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- IND Key Player: Aliyah Boston (14.4 PPG, 7.8 RPG, 2.2 APG)
- SEA Key Player: Jewell Loyd (24.2 PPG, 4.6 RPG, 3.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -3.5
- IND Odds to Win: -161
- SEA Odds to Win: +133
- Total: 164.5 points
The Chicago Sky host the Phoenix Mercury
The Mercury go on the road to face the Sky on Sunday at 4:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: ESPN3 and AZFamily
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- CHI Record: 9-15
- PHO Record: 6-17
- CHI Stats: 78.1 PPG (11th in WNBA), 82.5 Opp. PPG (sixth)
- PHO Stats: 75.8 PPG (12th in WNBA), 83.5 Opp. PPG (eighth)
Players to Watch
- CHI Key Player: Courtney Williams (9.2 PPG, 6.1 RPG, 6.0 APG)
- PHO Key Player: Brittney Griner (18.2 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -7
- CHI Odds to Win: -285
- PHO Odds to Win: +228
- Total: 156 points
The Las Vegas Aces take on the Dallas Wings
The Wings hit the road the Aces on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- LVA Record: 22-2
- DAL Record: 14-10
- LVA Stats: 94.1 PPG (first in WNBA), 78.7 Opp. PPG (second)
- DAL Stats: 86.0 PPG (third in WNBA), 81.7 Opp. PPG (fourth)
Players to Watch
- LVA Key Player: A'ja Wilson (20.8 PPG, 9.5 RPG, 2.0 APG)
- DAL Key Player: Satou Sabally (17.6 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: -10
- LVA Odds to Win: -653
- DAL Odds to Win: +462
- Total: 173.5 points
