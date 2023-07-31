Jake Fraley Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - July 31
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.270 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 81 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Marcus Stroman and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Monday at 8:05 PM ET.
He strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Dodgers.
Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Jake Fraley At The Plate
- Fraley has 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .269.
- Fraley has reached base via a hit in 54 games this season (of 87 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- In 14 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.1%, and 4.7% of his trips to the plate).
- In 39 games this year (44.8%), Fraley has picked up an RBI, and in 16 of those games (18.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (33.3%), including seven games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|41
|.265
|AVG
|.273
|.323
|OBP
|.382
|.503
|SLG
|.453
|18
|XBH
|11
|9
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|31
|31/10
|K/BB
|24/22
|7
|SB
|11
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cubs has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs' 4.07 team ERA ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the third-fewest home runs in baseball (111 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Cubs are sending Stroman (10-7) out for his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-7 with a 3.51 ERA and 109 strikeouts through 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday against the Chicago White Sox, the right-hander went 3 1/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).
