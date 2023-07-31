Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to get to Andrew Abbott when he takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Monday at 8:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 16th in Major League Baseball with 120 home runs.

Fueled by 326 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .415 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds' .253 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in baseball this season with 520.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Reds rank 24th in strikeouts per game (nine) among MLB offenses.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.4 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.415 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Abbott (6-2) will take the mound for the Reds, his 11th start of the season.

The left-hander allowed seven hits in six scoreless innings pitched against the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Abbott has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/25/2023 Brewers W 4-3 Away Andrew Abbott Corbin Burnes 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs - Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams

