The Cincinnati Reds (58-49) visit the Chicago Cubs (53-52) in NL Central action, at 8:05 PM ET on Monday.

The probable pitchers are Marcus Stroman (10-7) for the Cubs and Andrew Abbott (6-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Monday, July 31, 2023
  • Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: MARQ
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Venue: Wrigley Field
  • Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-7, 3.51 ERA) vs Abbott - CIN (6-2, 1.90 ERA)

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Andrew Abbott

  • Abbott gets the start for the Reds, his 11th of the season. He is 6-2 with a 1.90 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 61 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Wednesday, the lefty tossed six scoreless innings against the Milwaukee Brewers while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 1.90, with 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 10 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .184 batting average against him.
  • Abbott is looking to extend a third-game quality start streak in this game.
  • Abbott will aim to pitch five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
  • He is trying to have his third straight outing with no earned runs allowed.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

  • Stroman (10-7) will take to the mound for the Cubs and make his 23rd start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 3 1/3 innings pitched against the Chicago White Sox on Thursday.
  • The 32-year-old has pitched in 22 games this season with an ERA of 3.51, a 2.27 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.202.
  • He has started 22 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 15 of them.
  • In 22 starts this season, Stroman has lasted five or more innings 18 times, with an average of 5.7 innings per appearance.
  • In 22 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.
  • Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 32-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.51), 28th in WHIP (1.202), and 47th in K/9 (7.8).

