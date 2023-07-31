TJ Friedl -- with an on-base percentage of .293 in his past 10 games, 57 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Marcus Stroman on the hill, on July 31 at 8:05 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his last game against the Dodgers.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Monday, July 31, 2023

Monday, July 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .282 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 26 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage, and 76th in slugging.

In 53 of 84 games this year (63.1%) Friedl has had a hit, and in 27 of those games he had more than one (32.1%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (8.3%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

Friedl has had at least one RBI in 27.4% of his games this year (23 of 84), with more than one RBI eight times (9.5%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 36.9% of his games this season (31 of 84), with two or more runs eight times (9.5%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 41 .269 AVG .295 .335 OBP .364 .469 SLG .391 16 XBH 11 5 HR 2 22 RBI 15 34/13 K/BB 26/13 7 SB 9

Cubs Pitching Rankings