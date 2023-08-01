WNBA action on Tuesday will see Aliyah Boston and the Indiana Fever (6-19) hosting the Phoenix Mercury (6-18) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, with the matchup starting at 7:00 PM ET.

Indiana took a loss by a final score of 85-62 versus Seattle last time out. The squad was led by Kelsey Mitchell's 19 points and five assists and Boston's 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals. Phoenix enters this matchup having lost to Chicago in their last game 104-85. They were led by Diana Taurasi (24 PTS, 2 BLK, 53.8 FG%, 5-10 from 3PT) and Michaela Onyenwere (18 PTS, 5 AST, 2 BLK, 43.8 FG%).

Fever vs. Mercury Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Fever (-250 to win)

Fever (-250 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mercury (+200 to win)

Mercury (+200 to win) What's the spread?: Fever (-5.5)

Fever (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ESPN3 and AZFamily

Fever Season Stats

The Fever rank seventh in the WNBA with 80.6 points per contest, but their defense has been less effective, ceding 85.6 points per game (worst in league).

Indiana ranks second-best in the WNBA by allowing only 32.5 rebounds per game. It ranks fifth in the league by grabbing 34.5 boards per contest.

The Fever haven't produced many dimes this season, ranking third-worst in the WNBA with 18.4 assists per game.

This season, Indiana is averaging 13.8 turnovers per game (eighth-ranked in WNBA) and forcing 12.7 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

While the Fever are in the bottom five in the WNBA in three-pointers per game with 6.3 (second-worst), they rank ninth in the league with a 32.2% three-point percentage.

It's been rough sledding for Indiana in terms of three-pointers allowed, as it is surrendering 8.4 treys per game (second-worst in WNBA) and is allowing a 36.9% three-point percentage to its opponents (worst).

Fever Home/Away Splits

The Fever have been worse offensively at home, where they score 79.6 points per game, compared to road games, where they score 81.3 per game. Defensively, they are better in home games, where they allow 83.4 points per game, versus playing on the road, where they allow opponents to score 86.9 per game.

At home, Indiana averages 2.0 more rebounds per game than on the road (35.8 at home, 33.8 on the road), while it lets its opponents grab 2.0 more boards in home games than in road games (33.8 at home, 31.8 on the road).

The Fever average 18.4 assists per home contest, which is equal to their average on the road in 2023. So far in the 2023 WNBA campaign, Indiana is committing more turnovers in home games (14.4 per game) than away (13.4), and is forcing more turnovers at home (13.4 per game) compared to on the road (12.3).

This year, the Fever are averaging 5.2 made three-pointers per game at home and 6.9 on the road (while shooting 28.1% from distance in home games compared to 34.4% on the road).

This year, Indiana averages 7.7 three-pointers allowed at home and 8.8 on the road (while conceding 34.0% shooting from distance in home games compared to 38.5% on the road).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have put together a 1-4 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 20% of those games).

The Fever have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -250 or shorter.

Indiana is 13-10-0 against the spread this year.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Fever have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

