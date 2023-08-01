On Tuesday, Kevin Newman (coming off going 1-for-1 with a double) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Justin Steele. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Dodgers.

Kevin Newman Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Wrigley Field
  • Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
  • TV Channel: MARQ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Kevin Newman At The Plate

  • Newman has 15 doubles, three home runs and 16 walks while batting .262.
  • Newman has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 11 of those games.
  • Looking at the 63 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (4.8%), and in 1.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 20 games this year (31.7%), Newman has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (11.1%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 22 of 63 games (34.9%), including multiple runs twice.

Kevin Newman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 31
.248 AVG .278
.289 OBP .348
.371 SLG .392
7 XBH 11
3 HR 0
15 RBI 13
20/6 K/BB 9/10
5 SB 1

Cubs Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cubs pitchers combine to surrender 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
  • Steele makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season. He is 11-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the left-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2).
