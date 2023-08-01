Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Cincinnati Reds, including Nick Senzel and his .522 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Tuesday at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Justin Steele
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is hitting .230 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 23 walks.
- In 34 of 65 games this season (52.3%) Senzel has had a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (20.0%).
- He has gone deep in 12.3% of his games in 2023 (eight of 65), and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 25 games this season, with multiple runs six times.
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|31
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.266
|OBP
|.348
|.327
|SLG
|.440
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|31/8
|K/BB
|21/15
|4
|SB
|1
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.09 team ERA that ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up 111 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Steele (11-3 with a 2.87 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 109 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Cubs, his 20th of the season.
- The lefty last appeared on Thursday against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up five hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.87), 16th in WHIP (1.122), and 37th in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
