Tuesday's game features the Chicago Cubs (53-53) and the Cincinnati Reds (59-49) facing off at Wrigley Field in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Cubs according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 1.

The probable starters are Justin Steele (11-3) for the Cubs and Ben Lively (4-6) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-3.

When it comes to the total, Cincinnati and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Reds' previous 10 contests have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

The Reds have won in 38, or 49.4%, of the 77 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Cincinnati has won nine of 22 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 41.7% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 6 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (526 total runs).

Reds pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.62 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Schedule