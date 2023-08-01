Justin Steele and Ben Lively are the projected starters when the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds square off on Tuesday at Wrigley Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Explore More About This Game

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 120 home runs rank 16th in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 330 extra-base hits, Cincinnati ranks 12th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage this season.

The Reds rank 14th in MLB with a .252 team batting average.

Cincinnati has scored the sixth-most runs in baseball this season with 526.

The Reds are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .331.

The Reds rank 24th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati has an 8.5 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 20th in the majors.

Cincinnati has the 25th-ranked ERA (4.62) in the majors this season.

The Reds have a combined WHIP of 1.415 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds' Lively (4-6) will make his 12th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on eight hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

In 11 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

Lively has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings eight times. He averages 5.2 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances with no earned runs allowed in 13 chances this season.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/26/2023 Brewers L 3-0 Away Ben Lively Freddy Peralta 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs - Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin

