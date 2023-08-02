Wednesday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (54-53) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (59-50) at 8:05 PM ET (on August 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 victory for the Cubs, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Drew Smyly (8-7) for the Cubs and Brandon Williamson (3-2) for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MARQ

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have posted a mark of 6-4.

When it comes to the over/under, Cincinnati and its foes are 3-7-0 in its last 10 contests.

The last 10 Reds games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have come away with 38 wins in the 78 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 18-20 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

The offense for Cincinnati is No. 6 in MLB, scoring 4.9 runs per game (535 total runs).

The Reds have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

Reds Schedule