The Chicago Cubs and Cody Bellinger will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jake Fraley at Wrigley Field on Wednesday, with the first pitch at 8:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds' 121 home runs rank 18th in Major League Baseball.

Cincinnati is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .415 this season.

The Reds have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 13th among MLB teams.

Cincinnati is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking sixth with 535 total runs this season.

The Reds have an on-base percentage of .331 this season, which ranks sixth in the league.

The Reds rank 23rd with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Cincinnati strikes out 8.5 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati has the 26th-ranked ERA (4.77) in the majors this season.

Reds pitchers have a 1.429 WHIP this season, fifth-worst in the majors.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

The Reds will send Brandon Williamson (3-2) to the mound for his 14th start this season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed eight hits in 5 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He has started 13 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Williamson has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

In 13 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 7/28/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Brandon Williamson Bobby Miller 7/29/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away Luke Weaver Emmet Sheehan 7/30/2023 Dodgers W 9-0 Away Graham Ashcraft Michael Grove 7/31/2023 Cubs W 6-5 Away Andrew Abbott Marcus Stroman 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs - Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs - Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals - Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals - Home Andrew Abbott Trevor Williams 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Ben Lively Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett

