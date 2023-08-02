Player props are available for Nico Hoerner and Spencer Steer, among others, when the Chicago Cubs host the Cincinnati Reds at Wrigley Field on Wednesday at 8:05 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois How to Watch on TV: MARQ

MARQ

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Steer Stats

Steer has 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 46 walks and 59 RBI (105 total hits). He has stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .273/.358/.457 on the season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

MLB Props Today: Chicago Cubs

Drew Smyly Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Smyly Stats

The Cubs will hand the ball to Drew Smyly (8-7) for his 20th start of the season.

He has earned a quality start five times in 19 starts this season.

Smyly has made 13 starts of five or more innings in 19 chances this season, and averages 5.1 frames when he pitches.

He has made 21 appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 34-year-old's 4.75 ERA ranks 53rd, 1.352 WHIP ranks 51st, and 8.1 K/9 ranks 40th.

Smyly Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cardinals Jul. 28 4.1 2 1 1 6 1 vs. Cardinals Jul. 22 3.2 6 5 4 5 1 vs. Nationals Jul. 17 6.0 8 5 5 7 1 at Yankees Jul. 8 4.0 6 4 4 3 4 at Brewers Jul. 3 3.2 4 3 3 5 3

Nico Hoerner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Hoerner Stats

Hoerner has 20 doubles, four triples, eight home runs, 28 walks and 58 RBI (118 total hits). He has swiped 24 bases.

He's slashing .281/.335/.405 so far this year.

Hoerner will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .261 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Hoerner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 1 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Cody Bellinger Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Bellinger Stats

Cody Bellinger has recorded 92 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with 13 stolen bases.

He's slashed .317/.367/.545 so far this season.

Bellinger has picked up a hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .316 with a double, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Bellinger Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Aug. 1 3-for-6 3 1 3 6 1 vs. Reds Jul. 31 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Jul. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cardinals Jul. 28 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0

