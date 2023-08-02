TJ Friedl -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

Drew Smyly TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Explore More About This Game

TJ Friedl At The Plate

Friedl is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.

He ranks 34th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.

Friedl has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (8.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).

Friedl has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.3%).

TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .269 AVG .282 .335 OBP .357 .469 SLG .374 16 XBH 11 5 HR 2 22 RBI 15 34/13 K/BB 28/15 7 SB 10

