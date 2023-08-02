TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 2
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 5:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl -- .225 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Chicago Cubs, with Drew Smyly on the hill, on August 2 at 8:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on TJ Friedl? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is hitting .276 with 17 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 28 walks.
- He ranks 34th in batting average, 44th in on base percentage, and 92nd in slugging among qualifying hitters in baseball.
- Friedl has picked up a hit in 61.6% of his 86 games this season, with multiple hits in 31.4% of them.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (8.1%, and 2% of his trips to the dish).
- Friedl has picked up an RBI in 26.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.
- In 37.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|43
|.269
|AVG
|.282
|.335
|OBP
|.357
|.469
|SLG
|.374
|16
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|2
|22
|RBI
|15
|34/13
|K/BB
|28/15
|7
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cubs have a 4.13 team ERA that ranks 13th across all league pitching staffs.
- Cubs pitchers combine to give up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (112 total, one per game).
- The Cubs are sending Smyly (8-7) to the mound for his 20th start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 4.75 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 108 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared in relief on Saturday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, allowing one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 34-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.75), 51st in WHIP (1.352), and 40th in K/9 (8.1) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.