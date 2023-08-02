On Wednesday, Tyler Stephenson (.448 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Chicago Cubs, whose starting pitcher will be Drew Smyly. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 2-for-5 against the Cubs.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Wednesday, August 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Wrigley Field

Stadium: Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Drew Smyly

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 38 walks while batting .254.

Stephenson has gotten a hit in 61 of 98 games this season (62.2%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (23.5%).

In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.1% of his trips to the plate.

In 31.6% of his games this year, Stephenson has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (8.2%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored in 39 games this year, with multiple runs eight times.

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 51 .245 AVG .262 .326 OBP .343 .365 SLG .377 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 42/18 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Cubs Pitching Rankings