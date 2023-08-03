The Cincinnati Reds, including Jake Fraley (.243 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 104 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jameson Taillon and the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Thursday at 8:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Cubs.

Jake Fraley Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs

Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Thursday, August 3, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Wrigley Field

Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon

TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Jake Fraley At The Plate

Fraley is hitting .266 with 14 doubles, 15 home runs and 32 walks.

Fraley has gotten at least one hit in 61.8% of his games this year (55 of 89), with at least two hits 19 times (21.3%).

In 15.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.6% of his trips to the plate.

Fraley has driven in a run in 40 games this season (44.9%), including 16 games with more than one RBI (18.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 30 of 89 games this year, and more than once 7 times.

Jake Fraley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 43 .265 AVG .267 .323 OBP .371 .503 SLG .437 18 XBH 11 9 HR 6 31 RBI 32 31/10 K/BB 26/22 7 SB 12

Cubs Pitching Rankings