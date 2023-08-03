Thursday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (55-53) against the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) at Wrigley Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 3.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (5-6) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-3) will get the nod for the Reds.

Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

MARQ

Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Reds Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-5.

In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.

The Reds have come away with 38 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Cincinnati has a mark of 14-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (541 total).

The Reds have pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.

Reds Schedule