Reds vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 3
Thursday's contest that pits the Chicago Cubs (55-53) against the Cincinnati Reds (59-51) at Wrigley Field should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cubs. Game time is at 8:05 PM ET on August 3.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Jameson Taillon (5-6) to the mound, while Luke Weaver (2-3) will get the nod for the Reds.
Reds vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
Reds vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Reds have a record of 5-5.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The past 10 Reds contests have not had a spread posted by oddsmakers.
- The Reds have come away with 38 wins in the 79 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Cincinnati has a mark of 14-16 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +135 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Reds have a 42.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (541 total).
- The Reds have pitched to a 4.84 ERA this season, which ranks 26th in baseball.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Luke Weaver vs Emmet Sheehan
|July 30
|@ Dodgers
|W 9-0
|Graham Ashcraft vs Michael Grove
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|W 6-5
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
|August 1
|@ Cubs
|L 20-9
|Ben Lively vs Justin Steele
|August 2
|@ Cubs
|L 16-6
|Brandon Williamson vs Drew Smyly
|August 3
|@ Cubs
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Jameson Taillon
|August 4
|Nationals
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Patrick Corbin
|August 5
|Nationals
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Trevor Williams
|August 6
|Nationals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Braxton Garrett
|August 8
|Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Johnny Cueto
