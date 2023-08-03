TJ Friedl Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Cubs - August 3
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TJ Friedl, with a slugging percentage of .368 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Chicago Cubs, with Jameson Taillon on the hill, August 3 at 8:05 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Cubs.
TJ Friedl Game Info & Props vs. the Cubs
- Game Day: Thursday, August 3, 2023
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Cubs Starter: Jameson Taillon
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
TJ Friedl At The Plate
- Friedl is batting .281 with 17 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 28 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 37th and he is 72nd in slugging.
- Friedl has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (54 of 87), with more than one hit 28 times (32.2%).
- In eight games this season, he has gone deep (9.2%, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish).
- Friedl has driven home a run in 24 games this year (27.6%), including more than one RBI in 9.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored in 33 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
TJ Friedl Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|44
|.269
|AVG
|.291
|.335
|OBP
|.364
|.469
|SLG
|.400
|16
|XBH
|12
|5
|HR
|3
|22
|RBI
|16
|34/13
|K/BB
|28/15
|7
|SB
|10
Cubs Pitching Rankings
- The 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cubs pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have a 4.15 team ERA that ranks 15th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Cubs surrender the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (116 total, 1.1 per game).
- Taillon (5-6) gets the starting nod for the Cubs in his 19th start of the season. He has a 5.46 ERA in 89 2/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the St. Louis Cardinals, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 5.46, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 18 games this season. Opponents have a .272 batting average against him.
