Friday's WNBA schedule includes Kelsey Mitchell's Indiana Fever (7-19) hosting the Connecticut Sun (19-7) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Game time is 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, Connecticut picked up a 79-69 victory against Minnesota. The Sun were led by Alyssa Thomas, who wound up with 21 points, 20 rebounds, 12 assists and three steals, while Tyasha Harris added 17 points and four assists. Led by Emma Cannon with 23 points and nine rebounds last time out, Indiana won 72-71 versus Phoenix.

Sun vs. Fever Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-350 to win)

Sun (-350 to win) Who's the underdog?: Fever (+260 to win)

Fever (+260 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-8.5)

Sun (-8.5) What's the over/under?: 160.5

160.5 When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: ION

Fever Season Stats

The Fever are seventh in the WNBA in points scored (80.3 per game) and third-worst in points conceded (85.1).

On the boards, Indiana is fifth in the WNBA in rebounds (34.5 per game). It is second-best in rebounds conceded (32.4 per game).

The Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in assists (18.2 per game) in 2023.

Indiana commits 14.0 turnovers per game and force 12.9 per game, ranking eighth and ninth, respectively, in the WNBA.

Beyond the arc, the Fever are second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (6.2). They are ranked ninth in 3-point percentage at 32.1%.

Defensively, Indiana is second-worst in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded per game at 8.4. And it is worst in 3-point percentage allowed at 36.9%.

Fever Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Fever are averaging fewer points at home (78.8 per game) than on the road (81.3). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (82.2) than away (86.9).

At home, Indiana pulls down 35.8 rebounds per game, 2.0 more than on the road (33.8). It gives up 33.3 rebounds per game at home, 1.5 more than on the road (31.8).

The Fever pick up 0.6 fewer assists per game at home (17.8) than away (18.4).

This season Indiana is committing more turnovers at home (15.0 per game) than away (13.4). But it is also forcing more at home (13.9) than on the road (12.3).

The Fever make fewer 3-pointers per game at home (5.1) than away (6.9), and have a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.0%) than away (34.4%).

Indiana allows fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.8) than away (8.8), and it allows a lower 3-point percentage at home (34.5%) than away (38.5%).

Fever Moneyline and ATS Records

The Fever have won five, or 27.8%, of the 18 games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Fever have been at least a +260 moneyline underdog six times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

Indiana's record against the spread is 13-11-0.

As a 8.5-point underdog or more, Indiana is 5-1 against the spread.

The Fever have a 27.8% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

