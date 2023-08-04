Nick Senzel Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 4
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Nick Senzel -- with an on-base percentage of .240 in his past 10 games, 66 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Patrick Corbin on the hill, on August 4 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.
Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Patrick Corbin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Explore More About This Game
Nick Senzel At The Plate
- Senzel is batting .231 with eight doubles, eight home runs and 24 walks.
- Senzel has had a hit in 35 of 67 games this year (52.2%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.9%).
- He has hit a home run in 11.9% of his games this year, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Senzel has picked up an RBI in 38.8% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 11.9% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.
- In 38.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (10.4%).
Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|33
|.212
|AVG
|.250
|.266
|OBP
|.347
|.327
|SLG
|.426
|7
|XBH
|9
|3
|HR
|5
|17
|RBI
|19
|31/8
|K/BB
|23/16
|4
|SB
|1
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league.
- The Nationals have a 4.92 team ERA that ranks 27th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Nationals pitchers combine to give up 154 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in baseball).
- Corbin (7-11 with a 5.14 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 126 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 23rd of the season.
- The lefty's last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old's 5.14 ERA ranks 59th, 1.532 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 6.2 K/9 ranks 58th.
