How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 4
The Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals will play on Friday at Great American Ball Park, at 6:40 PM ET, with Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas among those expected to step up at the plate.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, August 4, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Explore More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 127 total home runs.
- Cincinnati ranks 11th in MLB with a .417 slugging percentage.
- The Reds have the 13th-ranked batting average in the league (.253).
- Cincinnati is the sixth-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.9 runs per game (544 total).
- The Reds are sixth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .330.
- The Reds strike out 9.1 times per game to rank 25th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Cincinnati's 4.85 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Pitchers for the Reds combine for the fifth-worst WHIP in MLB (1.437).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Graham Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 21st of the season. He is 6-7 with a 5.31 ERA and 76 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he tossed six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Ashcraft is looking to collect his 11th quality start of the year.
- Ashcraft will try to build on a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.3 frames per outing).
- In two of his 20 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/30/2023
|Dodgers
|W 9-0
|Away
|Graham Ashcraft
|Michael Grove
|7/31/2023
|Cubs
|W 6-5
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Marcus Stroman
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 20-9
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 16-6
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Trevor Williams
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Ben Lively
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Braxton Garrett
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Johnny Cueto
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jesús Luzardo
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.