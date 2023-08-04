Player props are listed for Spencer Steer and Lane Thomas, among others, when the Cincinnati Reds host the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Friday, August 4, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

BSOH Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Graham Ashcraft Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Ashcraft Stats

The Reds' Graham Ashcraft (6-7) will make his 21st start of the season.

He has earned a quality start 10 times in 20 starts this season.

Ashcraft will look to finish five or more innings for the seventh start in a row.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 20 chances this season.

Ashcraft Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Dodgers Jul. 30 6.0 5 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 24 5.1 5 2 2 8 4 vs. Giants Jul. 19 6.0 5 2 2 3 2 vs. Brewers Jul. 14 6.0 5 1 1 2 2 at Nationals Jul. 5 6.0 7 1 1 2 3

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Graham Ashcraft's player props with BetMGM.

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Steer Stats

Steer has 108 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 46 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .275/.359/.473 on the year.

Steer hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .250 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cubs Aug. 3 2-for-4 1 1 1 6 0 at Cubs Aug. 2 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Cubs Aug. 1 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Cubs Jul. 31 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 30 0-for-5 0 0 1 0 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Washington Nationals

Lane Thomas Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Thomas Stats

Thomas has 121 hits with 26 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs, 25 walks and 57 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .282/.328/.464 on the year.

Thomas Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 at Mets Jul. 30 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 0 0 1 1 0

C.J. Abrams Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Abrams Stats

C.J. Abrams has 19 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs, 18 walks and 43 RBI (92 total hits). He's also swiped 25 bases.

He has a slash line of .257/.308/.416 so far this season.

Abrams Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Brewers Aug. 2 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Brewers Aug. 1 2-for-4 0 0 2 3 0 vs. Brewers Jul. 31 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 1 at Mets Jul. 30 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 3 at Mets Jul. 29 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0

Bet on player props for Lane Thomas, C.J. Abrams or other Nationals players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.