Joey Votto Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 5
Published: Aug. 5, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Saturday, Joey Votto (on the back of going 0-for-3) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Joey Votto Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Joan Adon
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Joey Votto At The Plate
- Votto is hitting .203 with four doubles, 11 home runs and 15 walks.
- Votto has had a hit in 15 of 36 games this year (41.7%), including multiple hits nine times (25.0%).
- In nine games this year, he has hit a long ball (25.0%, and 7.7% of his trips to the plate).
- Votto has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (38.9%), with two or more RBI in eight of those contests (22.2%).
- In 12 of 36 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Joey Votto Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.121
|AVG
|.277
|.292
|OBP
|.329
|.345
|SLG
|.646
|5
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|7
|10
|RBI
|19
|18/10
|K/BB
|22/5
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff is 29th in the league with a collective 7.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.90).
- Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (157 total, 1.4 per game).
- Adon will start for the Nationals, his first this season.
- It's the season debut and his first appearance in more than a year for the 24-year-old righty.
