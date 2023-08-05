The Wyndham Championship is entering the final round, and Ludvig Aberg is currently in 21st with a score of -7.

Looking to bet on Ludvig Aberg at the Wyndham Championship this week? Read on for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Ludvig Aberg Insights

Aberg has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score three times and a top-10 score five times in his last 18 rounds.

Aberg has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Aberg has finished in the top five in one of his past five events.

He has made the cut in four of his past five appearances.

Aberg has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five tournaments. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 35 -7 278 0 7 1 1 $614,464

Wyndham Championship Insights and Stats

The par-70 course measures 7,131 yards this week, 112 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Sedgefield Country Club has seen an average tournament score of -8 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Sedgefield Country Club is 7,131 yards, 155 yards shorter than the average course Aberg has played in the past year (7,286).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, higher than the -8 average at this course.

Aberg's Last Time Out

Aberg was relatively mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the 3M Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 53rd percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.98 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 44) at the 3M Open, which placed him in the 57th percentile of the field.

Aberg was better than just 13% of the golfers at the 3M Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.92 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.54.

Aberg fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the 3M Open (the other competitors averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the 3M Open, Aberg carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 1.4).

Aberg had more birdies or better (eight) than the tournament average of 6.4 on the 44 par-4s at the 3M Open.

In that most recent tournament, Aberg posted a bogey or worse on six of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.4).

Aberg finished the 3M Open with a birdie or better on six of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 4.4.

On the 12 par-5s at the 3M Open, Aberg recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wyndham Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 3-5, 2023

August 3-5, 2023 Course: Sedgefield Country Club

Sedgefield Country Club Location: Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro, North Carolina Par: 70 / 7,131 yards

70 / 7,131 yards Aberg Odds to Win: +1800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Aberg's performance prior to the 2023 Wyndham Championship.

