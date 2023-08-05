After hitting .259 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and four RBI in his past 10 games, Luke Maile and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals (who will start Joan Adon) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cubs.

Luke Maile Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Luke Maile At The Plate

Maile is batting .233 with nine doubles, four home runs and seven walks.

Maile has had a hit in 20 of 46 games this year (43.5%), including multiple hits six times (13.0%).

He has homered in 8.7% of his games this season, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Maile has had at least one RBI in 17.4% of his games this year (eight of 46), with two or more RBI six times (13.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 10 games this season (21.7%), but has had no multi-run games.

Luke Maile Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 23 GP 23 .219 AVG .250 .265 OBP .304 .328 SLG .519 3 XBH 10 2 HR 2 6 RBI 9 21/3 K/BB 11/4 1 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings