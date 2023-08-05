Reds vs. Nationals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 5
Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (59-53) and the Washington Nationals (47-63) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on August 5.
The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (6-2, 2.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Joan Adon.
Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- How to Watch: MLB Network
Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 4, Nationals 3.
Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals
- Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs
Reds Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.
- The Reds have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 17 (63%) of those contests.
- Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -225 moneyline set for this game.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 69.2% chance to win.
- Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 547.
- The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 31
|@ Cubs
|W 6-5
|Andrew Abbott vs Marcus Stroman
|August 1
|@ Cubs
|L 20-9
|Ben Lively vs Justin Steele
|August 2
|@ Cubs
|L 16-6
|Brandon Williamson vs Drew Smyly
|August 3
|@ Cubs
|L 5-3
|Luke Weaver vs Jameson Taillon
|August 4
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Graham Ashcraft vs Patrick Corbin
|August 5
|Nationals
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Joan Adon
|August 6
|Nationals
|-
|Ben Lively vs Jake Irvin
|August 7
|Marlins
|-
|Brandon Williamson vs Braxton Garrett
|August 8
|Marlins
|-
|Luke Weaver vs Johnny Cueto
|August 9
|Marlins
|-
|Graham Ashcraft vs Jesús Luzardo
|August 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Andrew Abbott vs Johan Oviedo
