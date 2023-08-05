Saturday's game between the Cincinnati Reds (59-53) and the Washington Nationals (47-63) at Great American Ball Park should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Reds taking home the win. Game time is at 4:10 PM ET on August 5.

The Reds will give the nod to Andrew Abbott (6-2, 2.35 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Joan Adon.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, August 5, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 4, Nationals 3.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 10.5 runs

Reds Performance Insights

Over the past 10 games, the Reds have been favored just once and lost that contest.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 27 games this season and won 17 (63%) of those contests.

Cincinnati has not been bigger favorites this season than the -225 moneyline set for this game.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Reds have a 69.2% chance to win.

Cincinnati has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 547.

The Reds' 4.84 team ERA ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule