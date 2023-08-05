The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.302 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 55 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Joan Adon and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Joan Adon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer has 108 hits and an OBP of .357 to go with a slugging percentage of .469. All three of those stats rank first among Cincinnati hitters this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 43rd in batting average, 31st in on-base percentage, and 42nd in slugging.

In 63.6% of his 107 games this season, Steer has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.

In 17 games this year, he has hit a home run (15.9%, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish).

In 40.2% of his games this year, Steer has picked up at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 48 times this year (44.9%), including seven games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 56 .283 AVG .263 .377 OBP .339 .451 SLG .484 16 XBH 26 7 HR 10 29 RBI 33 39/25 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings