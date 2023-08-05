Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds versus the Washington Nationals, with Joan Adon on the mound, August 5 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park

Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Tyler Stephenson At The Plate

Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while batting .249.

Stephenson has picked up a hit in 61 of 100 games this season, with multiple hits 23 times.

He has hit a long ball in 8.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 100), and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Stephenson has picked up an RBI in 31.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 8.0% of his games.

He has scored at least once 39 times this season (39.0%), including eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 52 .241 AVG .257 .324 OBP .336 .358 SLG .369 9 XBH 14 5 HR 3 18 RBI 21 43/19 K/BB 59/20 0 SB 0

Nationals Pitching Rankings