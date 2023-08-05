On Saturday, Will Benson (.313 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 65 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds face the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Joan Adon. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-1) against the Nationals.

Will Benson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Saturday, August 5, 2023

Saturday, August 5, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Joan Adon

Joan Adon TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Benson? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Benson At The Plate

Benson is batting .278 with 10 doubles, five triples, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Benson has gotten a hit in 31 of 61 games this year (50.8%), including 11 multi-hit games (18.0%).

He has hit a home run in seven games this year (11.5%), leaving the park in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 21.3% of his games this season, Benson has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 23 of 61 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Benson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 33 .224 AVG .323 .337 OBP .411 .461 SLG .570 8 XBH 14 5 HR 2 11 RBI 9 32/13 K/BB 27/14 6 SB 4

Nationals Pitching Rankings