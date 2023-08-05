2023 Wyndham Championship Schedule: Saturday Start Time, How to Watch Live Stream, Tee Times & Pairings
After two rounds of play in the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club in Greensboro, North Carolina, Russell Henley is in the lead (-12). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.
How to Watch the 2023 Wyndham Championship
- Start Time: 7:40 AM ET
- Venue: Sedgefield Country Club
- Location: Greensboro, North Carolina
- Par/Distance: Par 70/7,131 yards
- Thursday TV: Golf Channel
- Friday TV: Golf Channel
- Saturday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
- Sunday TV: CBS, Golf Channel
Wyndham Championship Leaderboard
|Current Rank
|Score
|Round by Round
|Russell Henley
|1st
|-12
|62-66
|Billy Horschel
|2nd
|-11
|67-62
|Byeong-Hun An
|3rd
|-10
|63-67
|Lucas Glover
|3rd
|-10
|66-64
|Adam Svensson
|3rd
|-10
|63-67
Wyndham Championship Notable Pairings & Tee Times
|Time
|Group
|1:50 PM ET
|Billy Horschel (-11/2nd), Russell Henley (-12/1st)
|1:30 PM ET
|Brendon Todd (-10/3rd), Byeong-Hun An (-10/3rd)
|1:40 PM ET
|Adam Svensson (-10/3rd), Lucas Glover (-10/3rd)
|1:20 PM ET
|Ludvig Aberg (-8/7th), JT Poston (-7/8th)
|1:10 PM ET
|Brandon Wu (-7/8th), Troy Merritt (-7/8th)
|12:55 PM ET
|Andrew Novak (-6/12th), Stephan Jaeger (-7/8th)
|7:55 AM ET
|David Lipsky (-2/52nd), Sam Ryder (-2/52nd)
|12:45 PM ET
|Tyler Duncan (-6/12th), Chesson Hadley (-6/12th)
|12:25 PM ET
|Davis Thompson (-6/12th), Nate Lashley (-6/12th)
|12:15 PM ET
|Max McGreevy (-6/12th), Nicolai Hojgaard (-6/12th)
