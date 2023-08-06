On Sunday, Nick Senzel (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 68 points below season-long percentage) and the Cincinnati Reds play the Washington Nationals, whose starting pitcher will be Jake Irvin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Nationals.

Nick Senzel Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

TV Channel: BSOH

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Nick Senzel At The Plate

Senzel is hitting .227 with eight doubles, nine home runs and 24 walks.

Senzel has gotten at least one hit in 52.2% of his games this season (36 of 69), with at least two hits 14 times (20.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 13.0% of his games this season, and 3.5% of his plate appearances.

In 39.1% of his games this season, Senzel has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 27 games this year (39.1%), including seven multi-run games (10.1%).

Nick Senzel Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 33 .207 AVG .250 .258 OBP .347 .339 SLG .426 8 XBH 9 4 HR 5 18 RBI 19 32/8 K/BB 23/16 4 SB 1

Nationals Pitching Rankings