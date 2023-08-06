Sunday's contest that pits the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) against the Washington Nationals (48-63) at Great American Ball Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Reds, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 1:40 PM on August 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Lyon Richardson to the mound, while Jake Irvin (3-5) will get the nod for the Nationals.

Reds vs. Nationals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET Where: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: BSOH

Reds vs. Nationals Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Reds 6, Nationals 4.

Total Prediction for Reds vs. Nationals

Total Prediction: Under 11 runs

Reds Performance Insights

The Reds have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Cincinnati and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Reds' last 10 games.

The Reds have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 17 (60.7%) of those contests.

This season Cincinnati has won three of its five games when favored by at least -160 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Reds, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

Cincinnati has scored 550 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Reds have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

Reds Schedule