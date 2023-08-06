How to Watch the Reds vs. Nationals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses take the field in the final game of a three-game series against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Location: Cincinnati, Ohio
- Venue: Great American Ball Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Reds Injury Report
|Reds vs Nationals Betting Trends & Stats
|Reds vs Nationals Player Props
|Reds vs Nationals Pitching Matchup
|Reds vs Nationals Prediction
|Reds vs Nationals Odds
Reds Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Reds rank 15th in MLB action with 131 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.
- Cincinnati's .416 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Reds are 15th in the majors with a .251 batting average.
- Cincinnati has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (550 total runs).
- The Reds' .329 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.
- The Reds' 9.1 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- Cincinnati's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.436).
Reds Probable Starting Pitcher
- Lyon Richardson takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.
- The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.
Reds Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Reds Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Cubs
|L 20-9
|Away
|Ben Lively
|Justin Steele
|8/2/2023
|Cubs
|L 16-6
|Away
|Brandon Williamson
|Drew Smyly
|8/3/2023
|Cubs
|L 5-3
|Away
|Luke Weaver
|Jameson Taillon
|8/4/2023
|Nationals
|L 6-3
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Patrick Corbin
|8/5/2023
|Nationals
|L 7-3
|Home
|Andrew Abbott
|Joan Adon
|8/6/2023
|Nationals
|-
|Home
|Lyon Richardson
|Jake Irvin
|8/7/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Brandon Williamson
|Braxton Garrett
|8/8/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Luke Weaver
|Johnny Cueto
|8/9/2023
|Marlins
|-
|Home
|Graham Ashcraft
|Jesús Luzardo
|8/11/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Andrew Abbott
|Johan Oviedo
|8/12/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|-
|Osvaldo Bido
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.