The Washington Nationals and Joey Meneses take the field in the final game of a three-game series against TJ Friedl and the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Nationals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Reds Batting & Pitching Performance

The Reds rank 15th in MLB action with 131 home runs. They average 1.2 per game.

Cincinnati's .416 slugging percentage ranks 12th in MLB.

The Reds are 15th in the majors with a .251 batting average.

Cincinnati has the No. 8 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.9 runs per game (550 total runs).

The Reds' .329 on-base percentage is ninth-best in MLB.

The Reds' 9.1 strikeouts per game are the fifth-most in the majors.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Cincinnati's pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.

Cincinnati's 4.86 team ERA ranks 26th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Reds have the fifth-highest WHIP in baseball (1.436).

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher

Lyon Richardson takes the mound for his first start of the season for the Reds.

The right-hander is making his MLB debut at 23 years old.

Reds Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Reds Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Cubs L 20-9 Away Ben Lively Justin Steele 8/2/2023 Cubs L 16-6 Away Brandon Williamson Drew Smyly 8/3/2023 Cubs L 5-3 Away Luke Weaver Jameson Taillon 8/4/2023 Nationals L 6-3 Home Graham Ashcraft Patrick Corbin 8/5/2023 Nationals L 7-3 Home Andrew Abbott Joan Adon 8/6/2023 Nationals - Home Lyon Richardson Jake Irvin 8/7/2023 Marlins - Home Brandon Williamson Braxton Garrett 8/8/2023 Marlins - Home Luke Weaver Johnny Cueto 8/9/2023 Marlins - Home Graham Ashcraft Jesús Luzardo 8/11/2023 Pirates - Away Andrew Abbott Johan Oviedo 8/12/2023 Pirates - Away - Osvaldo Bido

