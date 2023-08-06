On Sunday, August 6, Lane Thomas' Washington Nationals (48-63) visit the Cincinnati Reds (59-54) at Great American Ball Park, with a start time of 1:40 PM ET. The Nationals will be seeking a series sweep.

The favored Reds have -160 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Nationals, who are listed at +135. The contest's total is set at 10.5 runs.

Reds vs. Nationals Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: BSOH

BSOH Location: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park Probable Pitchers: Lyon Richardson - CIN (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Jake Irvin - WSH (3-5, 4.97 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Reds versus Nationals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Reds (-160) in this matchup, means that you think the Reds will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.25 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to play, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will TJ Friedl get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Reds vs. Nationals Betting Trends and Insights

The Reds have been favorites in 28 games this season and won 17 (60.7%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Reds have a record of 3-2 (60%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 61.5% chance of a victory for Cincinnati.

Over the last 10 games, the Reds have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only twice, and they lost both games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Cincinnati combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Nationals have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 42 times (42.4%) in those games.

This year, the Nationals have won 28 of 62 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Nationals have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Washington and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Reds vs. Nationals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Joey Votto 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) Spencer Steer 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+125) Nick Senzel 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+175) TJ Friedl 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+165) Luke Maile 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+195)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Reds Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +5000 14th 2nd Win NL Central +240 - 3rd

Think the Reds can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Cincinnati and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.