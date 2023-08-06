The Cincinnati Reds, including Spencer Steer (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Nationals.

Spencer Steer Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Great American Ball Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin

Jake Irvin TV Channel: BSOH

BSOH Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Spencer Steer At The Plate

Steer leads Cincinnati with 108 hits and an OBP of .354, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .464.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 47th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

In 63.0% of his games this year (68 of 108), Steer has picked up at least one hit, and in 31 of those games (28.7%) he recorded more than one.

In 15.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.8% of his games this year, Steer has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Spencer Steer Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 56 .277 AVG .263 .370 OBP .339 .441 SLG .484 16 XBH 26 7 HR 10 29 RBI 33 40/25 K/BB 52/22 7 SB 2

Nationals Pitching Rankings