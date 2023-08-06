The Cincinnati Reds, including Stuart Fairchild and his .545 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Jake Irvin and the Washington Nationals at Great American Ball Park, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Nationals.

Stuart Fairchild Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Great American Ball Park
  • Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
  • TV Channel: BSOH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Stuart Fairchild At The Plate

  • Fairchild has 12 doubles, a triple, four home runs and 20 walks while hitting .234.
  • Fairchild has gotten at least one hit in 46.2% of his games this season (30 of 65), with multiple hits seven times (10.8%).
  • He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.2%), homering in 2% of his chances at the plate.
  • Fairchild has picked up an RBI in 26.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 6.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 21 games this year (32.3%), including multiple runs in three games.

Stuart Fairchild Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 35
.200 AVG .258
.321 OBP .336
.329 SLG .433
5 XBH 12
2 HR 2
7 RBI 15
27/10 K/BB 27/10
2 SB 6

Nationals Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.88).
  • Nationals pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Irvin (3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts in 79 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Nationals, his 17th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • In 16 games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
