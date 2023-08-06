Tyler Stephenson Player Prop Bets: Reds vs. Nationals - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 11:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tyler Stephenson, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Cincinnati Reds against the Washington Nationals, with Jake Irvin on the hill, August 6 at 1:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Nationals.
Tyler Stephenson Game Info & Props vs. the Nationals
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Great American Ball Park
- Nationals Starter: Jake Irvin
- TV Channel: BSOH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Tyler Stephenson At The Plate
- Stephenson has 14 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 39 walks while hitting .249.
- Stephenson has gotten a hit in 61 of 100 games this year (61.0%), with more than one hit on 23 occasions (23.0%).
- He has gone deep in 8.0% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Stephenson has an RBI in 31 of 100 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them.
- In 39.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Tyler Stephenson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|52
|.241
|AVG
|.257
|.324
|OBP
|.336
|.358
|SLG
|.369
|9
|XBH
|14
|5
|HR
|3
|18
|RBI
|21
|43/19
|K/BB
|59/20
|0
|SB
|0
Nationals Pitching Rankings
- The Nationals pitching staff ranks 29th in the league with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Nationals have the 27th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.88).
- The Nationals allow the most home runs in baseball (158 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Nationals will send Irvin (3-5) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-5 with a 4.97 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 79 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 4.97, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .261 against him.
